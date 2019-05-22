Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Virginia (Kephart) Trettel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Barbara Virginia Kephart Trettel, of Chesterfield/Richmond, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 with her family by her side.



Barbara was born September 8, 1946 in Front Royal, VA, daughter of the late Luther Clayton Kephart and Lucy Virginia (Compton) Kephart. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Richard Eldon "Dick" Dovell.



She is survived by her son, Roman James Trettel and his wife Julie; four grandchildren, Roman, Hope, Bethany and Kati; her sisters, Lorraine Dovell and Linda Jordan and her husband King; two nieces, Diane Dovell and Heidi Jordan; and a nephew, King Jordan.



Barbara received a degree in accounting from John Tyler Community College. She worked for Richmond Cold Storage until her retirement.



She was a devoted mother and grandmother spending her retirement years with her family.



As she wished, there was no service.



