Barbara Seal Wines, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Commonwealth Senior Living.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with the Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery with Tracy McNeil Wines officiating.
Mrs. Wines was born on November 16, 1932 in Front Royal to the late John Lee and Margie Belle Ramey Seal. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanette Hendricks and Patsy Harley. She was a lifetime member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 67 years, Elwood C. Wines; daughter, Lisa Wines Licklider of Clifton, Virginia; son, Leonard C. Wines of Arlington, Virginia; sister, Sandra K. Dinwiddie of Springfield, Virginia; four granddaughters, Sara Perrone, Rachel McKeon, Grace Wines and Hannah Wines and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1235 Progress Drive, Front Royal or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 28, 2019