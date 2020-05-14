Barry Edward Fitzpatrick
1950 - 2020
Barry Edward Fitzpatrick, 70, of Martinsburg, WV passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center.

Mr. Fitzpatrick was born in 1950 in Coaldale, PA, son of the late John and Vondo Fitzpatrick. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. Mr. Fitzpatrick graduated from Shenandoah University, earning a Bachelor's degree and was employed at Valley Health (Shenandoah Memorial Hospital) as a Respiratory Therapist, retiring in 2014. For many years he played Santa at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital and at NREP school. Mr. Fitzpatrick enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. Not only was he a real family guy, but anyone that met him always walked away saying, "what a great guy!".

He married Jane Nease on August 1, 1980 in Fairmont, WV.

Surviving with his wife are daughters, Erin F. Oh (Daniel) and Meghan E. Fitzpatrick; son, Andrew Edward Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Naomi Calloway, Marcus and Elliott Oh; and brothers, Dennis Fitzpatrick (Jill) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Debra).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services are private. A celebration of Barry's life will be planned at a later date.

Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Celebration of Life
