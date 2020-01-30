Northern Virginia Daily

Beatrice Elizabeth Shofner (1931 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice Elizabeth Shofner.
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Quantico National Cemetery
Triangle, VA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Beatrice Elizabeth Shofner, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with The Rev. Terry Clark officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.

Mrs. Shofner was born on May 5, 1931 in Shenandoah County, Virginia to the late Estern and Elva Williams Mauck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William O. Shofner; sister, Geraldine Pomeroy and brother, Angus Mauck.

She retired from the Department of Agriculture as an Administrative Assistant after working over 25 years and she was a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her sister, Eloise Mauck.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1West Main Street, Front Royal.

Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.