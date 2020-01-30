Beatrice Elizabeth Shofner, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with The Rev. Terry Clark officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Virginia.
Mrs. Shofner was born on May 5, 1931 in Shenandoah County, Virginia to the late Estern and Elva Williams Mauck. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William O. Shofner; sister, Geraldine Pomeroy and brother, Angus Mauck.
She retired from the Department of Agriculture as an Administrative Assistant after working over 25 years and she was a member of Front Royal United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Eloise Mauck.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1West Main Street, Front Royal.
Condolence messages may be sent to www.maddoxfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 30, 2020