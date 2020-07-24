Becky Lynn Ross, 60, of Munford, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. in Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Following all services there will be a procession to Panorama Memorial Gardens where Becky will be laid to rest.
Becky was born on March 31, 1960 to the late Harry Nichols and Mary Lou Milliken in Catania, Italy.
Surviving Becky is her loving husband of 42 wonderful years, Wayne Ross; her daughters Jennifer Ross of Munford, Tennessee and Sarah Mauri of Coeurd'Alene, Idaho; her siblings, Deborah Taylor of Bellows Falls, Vermont, Leslie Hurd of Munford, Tennessee and John Nichols of Norfolk, Virginia; and one grandchild, Mason.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Ross Jr., Kenneth Ross, Timmy Andrews, Timmy Senter, Jerry Henry and Mike North.
One honorary pallbearer, Alex Mauri.
A visitation will be held on the day prior to the service on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.
Masks will be mandatory for all services, but the family will have spares for anyone that may need one.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com