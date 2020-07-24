1/
Becky Lynn Ross
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Becky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Becky Lynn Ross, 60, of Munford, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Baptist East in Memphis.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St. in Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Danny Clegg officiating. Following all services there will be a procession to Panorama Memorial Gardens where Becky will be laid to rest.

Becky was born on March 31, 1960 to the late Harry Nichols and Mary Lou Milliken in Catania, Italy.

Surviving Becky is her loving husband of 42 wonderful years, Wayne Ross; her daughters Jennifer Ross of Munford, Tennessee and Sarah Mauri of Coeurd'Alene, Idaho; her siblings, Deborah Taylor of Bellows Falls, Vermont, Leslie Hurd of Munford, Tennessee and John Nichols of Norfolk, Virginia; and one grandchild, Mason.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Ross Jr., Kenneth Ross, Timmy Andrews, Timmy Senter, Jerry Henry and Mike North.

One honorary pallbearer, Alex Mauri.

A visitation will be held on the day prior to the service on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.

Masks will be mandatory for all services, but the family will have spares for anyone that may need one.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Maddox Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 24, 2020
I've know Becky and Wayne since 1989. They were very close. Please accept my greatest sympathy to Wanyn and the children.
In my thoughts and prayers.
Ray Lewis
Carrell Lewis
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved