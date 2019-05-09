Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin Robert "Ben" Wilkinson. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home Memorial service 2:00 PM Maddox Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary



Benjamin "Ben" Robert Wilkinson, beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.



Inurnment will be at a later date.



Ben was born February 22, 1986 in Prince George County, Maryland, son of Norman "Butch" Eldridge Wilkinson II and Teresa Jean Totten Wilkinson-Roche, both of Front Royal.



He was currently working for Pittman's Tree Service.



He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and hiking and Ben was one who appreciated a good joke. He was fun-loving and had a big heart.



Ben will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Surviving with his parents, are his step mother Violet "Lynn" Wilkinson-Mason of West Virginia; one daughter, Hailey Critzer of Centreville; one brother, Norman Eldridge "Buster" Wilkinson III and girlfriend Amanda Aronhalt of Front Royal; nephew, Norman "Bowen" Eldridge Wilkinson IV of Front Royal; and three sisters, Mandy Jo Powers and husband David Russell Powers of Inwood, West Virginia, Patricia Blough of Fredericksburg, and Melanie Beles-Hill of Newburg, Maryland.



Ben was preceded in death by a son, Jordan Allen Critzer; step father, Anthony Wayne Roche; aunt, Norma Jean Wilkinson; cousin, Clinton Wilkinson; and his granny, Norma Mae Wilkinson.



The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the funeral home.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Sign the Guest Book at Benjamin "Ben" Robert Wilkinson, beloved son, father, brother, uncle and friend, 33, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home.A memorial service will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.Inurnment will be at a later date.Ben was born February 22, 1986 in Prince George County, Maryland, son of Norman "Butch" Eldridge Wilkinson II and Teresa Jean Totten Wilkinson-Roche, both of Front Royal.He was currently working for Pittman's Tree Service.He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting and hiking and Ben was one who appreciated a good joke. He was fun-loving and had a big heart.Ben will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Surviving with his parents, are his step mother Violet "Lynn" Wilkinson-Mason of West Virginia; one daughter, Hailey Critzer of Centreville; one brother, Norman Eldridge "Buster" Wilkinson III and girlfriend Amanda Aronhalt of Front Royal; nephew, Norman "Bowen" Eldridge Wilkinson IV of Front Royal; and three sisters, Mandy Jo Powers and husband David Russell Powers of Inwood, West Virginia, Patricia Blough of Fredericksburg, and Melanie Beles-Hill of Newburg, Maryland.Ben was preceded in death by a son, Jordan Allen Critzer; step father, Anthony Wayne Roche; aunt, Norma Jean Wilkinson; cousin, Clinton Wilkinson; and his granny, Norma Mae Wilkinson.The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, May 14 at the funeral home.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close