Benny Calvin Stout
1956 - 2020
Benny Calvin Stout, 64, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 22, 2020.

Mr. Stout was born, October 25, 1956 in Woodstock, son of the late George Byron Stout and Beatrice Locklear Stout. He was a 1975 graduate of Central High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1975-1979 serving a brief stint in Korea. He was formerly employed with Pilgrim's Pride.

Benny loved his family more than anything. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Dellinger Stout of Harrisonburg; two sons, Wes Stout and wife Casie of Elkton and Brian Walters and wife Kristi of Broadway; daughter, Candace Harper and husband Chris of Ashburn; three granddaughters, Morgan Harper, Emily Harper and Abby Walters; sister, Barbara Wine and husband Jim of New Market; four brothers, George Jr. and wife Cathy of Edinburg, James "Jimbo" and wife Shelly of Star Tannery, Mike and wife Sharon of Mt. Jackson and Tony and wife Sophie of Mt. Jackson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Don Stout. He is also survived by his fur buddy Griff.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Anicara, 1992 Medical Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.

Benny enjoyed socializing, hunting and fishing. His love of sports led him to coach youth sports for many years in the community. He will be greatly missed by his family friends.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 27, 2020.
November 25, 2020
Benny would sit beside me at Wal-Mart and wait for his beautiful wife to finish shopping. We would B.S. about the world and the area. I'll miss Benny. Prayers for the entire family.
Danny Lambert
Friend
November 25, 2020
With love and in our prayers from your extended families from North Carolina We Love You All
Wanda Hardin
Family
November 25, 2020
Benny and his family would come down home in north carolina his mother's family lived here. We look forward to them coming home so much excitement and food Yes he loved his family's ❤ Rest in peace now you are finally home love you
Wanda
Family
November 24, 2020
He’s going to be missed a lot I’m praying for the family I really loved him a lot
Treva Waddell
Family
