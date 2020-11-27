Benny Calvin Stout, 64, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Mr. Stout was born, October 25, 1956 in Woodstock, son of the late George Byron Stout and Beatrice Locklear Stout. He was a 1975 graduate of Central High School and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps serving from 1975-1979 serving a brief stint in Korea. He was formerly employed with Pilgrim's Pride.
Benny loved his family more than anything. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Dellinger Stout of Harrisonburg; two sons, Wes Stout and wife Casie of Elkton and Brian Walters and wife Kristi of Broadway; daughter, Candace Harper and husband Chris of Ashburn; three granddaughters, Morgan Harper, Emily Harper and Abby Walters; sister, Barbara Wine and husband Jim of New Market; four brothers, George Jr. and wife Cathy of Edinburg, James "Jimbo" and wife Shelly of Star Tannery, Mike and wife Sharon of Mt. Jackson and Tony and wife Sophie of Mt. Jackson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Don Stout. He is also survived by his fur buddy Griff.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Anicara, 1992 Medical Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Benny enjoyed socializing, hunting and fishing. His love of sports led him to coach youth sports for many years in the community. He will be greatly missed by his family friends.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.