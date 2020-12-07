1/
Bernice Atkins Welch
1931 - 2020
Bernice Atkins Welch passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 in her home in Flint Hill, Virginia, surrounded by her family and caregiver. Bernice was born on November 10, 1931 to the late Luther and Dorothy Atkins.

Bernice is predeceased by her husband E.J. Welch; son Donnie Welch; sisters Margaret Jenkins and Barbara Owens.

Surviving are sisters Violet McInturff, Shirley Baker (Ott) and Dottie Jenkins (Tippy); daughters Brenda Payne (Wayne) and Joan Hall (Joe); son Mike Welch (Jeannie); grandchildren Michael (Yvette), Stacey (Tommy), JC, Cindy, Mandy, Kim (Robin) and Kelly; great grandchildren Peyton (Aaron), Richard, Breanna, Gage, Kayden, Kylynn, Jordon, Logan, Emery, Averly, Olivia; great-great grandchildren Cloe, Adian, Adrian, Avery, Bella and Zepland; brother-in-law Jesse Owens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernice was a member of the Flint Hill Methodist Church and worked at Avtex for many years.

Services will be held for family and close friends at Flint Hill Methodist Church on Saturday December 19, 2020. The general public is invited to the graveside which will take place same day at Flint Hill Cemetery at 2:00PM.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to Capital Caring Hospice located at 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042 or on their website at Capitalcaring.org .

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
19
Service
Flint Hill Methodist Church
DEC
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Flint Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
