Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bernice (Lewis) Locke. View Sign



Bernice Lewis Locke, 91, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living, Strasburg, VA.



Bernice was the daughter of the late Eva (Twig) and Reubin Lewis.



She graduated from Claymont High School in 1945.



Bernice was a homemaker before moving to Virginia.



Bernice's husband of almost 70 years, Harry D. Locke Sr., died in August 2017.



She is survived by her son, Harry Daniel "Dan" Locke Jr. and wife Deanna of Strasburg, VA; granddaughters, Rachel Mattes and husband Danny of Dover, DE, and Rebecca Dillman and husband Dalton of Strasburg, VA; and great grandson, Tyler Jameson Mattes.



She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lewis.



A viewing will be held from 11:00 -11:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE followed by a service to begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA officiated by the Reverend Bo Matthews.



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions in Bernice's name to Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill, P.O. Box 45, Fishers Hill, VA 22626.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Locke.



Sign the Guest Book at Bernice Lewis Locke, 91, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Greenfield Senior Living, Strasburg, VA.Bernice was the daughter of the late Eva (Twig) and Reubin Lewis.She graduated from Claymont High School in 1945.Bernice was a homemaker before moving to Virginia.Bernice's husband of almost 70 years, Harry D. Locke Sr., died in August 2017.She is survived by her son, Harry Daniel "Dan" Locke Jr. and wife Deanna of Strasburg, VA; granddaughters, Rachel Mattes and husband Danny of Dover, DE, and Rebecca Dillman and husband Dalton of Strasburg, VA; and great grandson, Tyler Jameson Mattes.She was also preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Lewis.A viewing will be held from 11:00 -11:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE followed by a service to begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held in Lawn Croft Cemetery, Linwood, PA officiated by the Reverend Bo Matthews.The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions in Bernice's name to Emmanuel Church at Fishers Hill, P.O. Box 45, Fishers Hill, VA 22626.You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Locke.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

177 N. Holliday Street

Strasburg , VA 22657

540-465-5101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close