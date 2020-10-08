

Bertie "Marie" Herbaugh McCarter, 83, of Reidsville, journeyed home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2020.



A grave side memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday October 8, 2020 at Gilmore Memorial Park with son -in-law, Rev. Terry Larsen officiating. Out of respect for Mr. McCarter, please adhere to social distancing and mask guidelines.



Marie was born in Frederick County, Virginia to the late Howard Hessler Herbaugh and Lillie Maxine Sampson Herbaugh. In 1956 she graduated from James Wood High school in Winchester, Virginia. After graduating, Marie served 2 years in the United States Air Force in air traffic control developing flight plans for pilots. While in the military, she met the love of her life, Charles Ralph McCarter where she continued her service as a military wife for approximately 20 years. In 1977 she became the Post Master in Toms Brook, Va where she retired after over 20 years of service. She also served as the president of National Association of Post Masters for Virginia. For many years, she taught Children's Church at Shenandoah Valley Baptist Church in Stephens City, VA. Despite all her work accomplishments and accolades, she was completely devoted to her immediate and extended family. She was extremely generous and kind. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters, Shirley and Ellen; brother, Samuel and step son, Michael McCarter.



Marie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles "Mac" McCarter; daughter, Donna Larsen and husband, Terry; grandchildren, Jacob Larsen, Jeremy Larsen, Julie Larsen Coble and husband Jay; great grandchildren, Taylor and Marie's namesake, Kinsley Marie Coble; siblings, Jerry (Bonnie), Edward, Robert (Janice), George (Bonnie Sue), John (Judy), Audrey, Rebecca and Deborah (Rob) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and a loving extended family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church in Wentworth, NC at PO BOX 158, Wentworth NC 27375.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store