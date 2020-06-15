

Bettie Ann Baker Funkhouser, 79, of Mount Jackson, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the University of Virginia Hospital.



Bettie was born in Harrisonburg, Virginia on March 30, 1941, the daughter of the late Elwood Davis Baker and Effie Lindamood Baker.



She was a homemaker, and a member of the Hudson Crossroads Home Makers Club, St. James Lutheran Church, Hudson Crossroads, and worked at Windsor Knit in Edinburg.



She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Funkhouser and a son, Dale Lee Funkhouser.



Bettie is survived by a daughter, Carol Jean Loucks (Fred); two brothers, Roger Baker (Janet) of Mount Jackson, and Robert Baker (Karenina) of Woodstock. Two grand-children, Kristen Gochenour (Darren) and Megan Loucks; four great grandchildren, Dayle Loucks, Gavin Gochenour, Rilley Estep and Addyson Gochenour.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the home of Bettie Funkhouser.



Services will be private.



The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the St. James Lutheran Church or the Hudson Crossroads Cemetery at P.O. Box 812, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

