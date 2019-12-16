Bettie Lee Cook, 83, of Edinburg passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Bettie was born on December 12, 1936 at Hamburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Marvin Pence, Sr. and Mary Coffelt Pence.
She was a homemaker and seamstress. She enjoyed traveling and shopping. Bettie loved her Lord Jesus, family, friends, and church family. She was a member of St. Luke Brethren Church serving as treasurer and deaconess.
Bettie was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Cook, whom she married on July 29, 1972, her brothers, Marvin Pence, Jr., Earl Pence, and Fred Pence.
Bettie is survived by three daughters, Rhonda (Ronnie) Rau of Edinburg, Anita (Vic) Mowery of Fort Valley, and Donna (Wade) Copenhaver of Woodstock; two sons, David (Karen) Cook of Mt. Jackson, and Danny (April) Cook of Woodstock; a sister, Darlene Stultz of New Market; three brothers, Richard Pence, Douglas Pence, and Guy Pence all of Edinburg; 10 grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 at St. Luke Brethren Church from 10 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a funeral service will be held with Pastor Freddie Helsley officiating. Burial will follow at St. Luke Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Mowery, Donal Cook, Adam Mowery, Joshua Rau, Caleb Cook, and Gary Kisamore.
Honorary pallbearers will be the remaining grandchildren.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to St. Luke Brethren Church, 3250 Back Road, Woodstock, Virginia 22664
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Condolence may be left at valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 16, 2019