Bettie Lee Thompson, 80, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
Bettie was born in 1939 in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late Samuel W. and Rena B. Morrison. She graduated from Warren County High School and received her Associates degree from Royal Business College. Bettie was a home maker and of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Bettie married Robert L. Thompson on January 10, 1958 in Front Royal, Virginia. He preceded her in death.
Bettie is survived by her daughters, Nancy Reedy (Randy) and Dianne Cook (Lee), all of Winchester, and Rhonda Madison (David) of Front Royal; her son, Samuel Thompson (Tami) of White Post; ten grandchildren, Megan Bradley (Steve), Westi Shannon (Matt), Kadie Madison, all of Front Royal, David A. Madison (Liz), Christopher Cook, Claire Cook, and Sabrena Cook, all of Winchester, Jessica Madison of Stephens City, Alexis Thompson and Nicholas Thompson, both of White Post; seven great grandchildren, and her loving fur baby, Cici.
"Wipe your tears, tomorrow starts another day. This is not a bad day." ~ Mom
All services are private.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 10, 2020