Bettie Louise Helsley Hepner, 91, of Woodstock, left this earthly life on May 11, 2020 at Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA with Reverend Charles Symons officiating.
Bettie was born on August 10, 1928 at Columbia Furnace and was the daughter of the late Joseph R. Helsley and Rosie Cook Helsley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Hepner; and siblings, Kirby Helsley, William Helsley, Joseph Helsley, Jr., Berlin Helsley, Gladys Sine and Jean Santmyers.
She is survived by her children; Donna H. Jensen and husband, Todd of Woodstock and David W. Hepner and Karen of Appling, Georgia; five grandchildren; Heather Singleton (Rick), David Hepner, Jr., Matthew Jensen, Lee Hepner and Ben Hepner; four great grandchildren; Victoria and Nathan Singleton and David II and Jonathan Hepner. In addition, she is survived by two sisters; Patsy Ross and Mary Miller and many nieces and nephews.
Bettie graduated from Edinburg High School in 1946 and worked a variety of jobs before moving to Washington, D.C. to work as an operator for the telephone company. It was in D.C. that she and Don became reacquainted and married in 1949. She left the phone company to raise her two children In District Heights, MD. They later moved to Vienna, VA and after Don's retirement from the government, they returned to Woodstock. She and Don were active members of the Woodstock Presbyterian Church for many years and took pride in planting flowers and caring for the church.
It was in Woodstock that Bettie became a lifetime member of the Narrow Passage Chapter, NSDAR. She served in many positions but the one she was proudest of was the Peter Muhlenberg project. The family would like to invite members of the DAR to attend her graveside service.
Bettie loved her family and loved being a homemaker. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren affectionately called her "Nannie."
Honorary Pallbearers will be grandchildren; Heather Singleton, David Hepner, Jr., Lee Hepner, Ben Hepner and great grandchildren; Victoria Ann and Nathan Richard Singleton, David Whitney III and Jonathan Allan Cole Hepner.
Her family would also like to thank the staff of Greenfield Reflections of Woodstock and Strasburg and Blue Ridge Hospice for loving and exceptional care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or her favorite charity, the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
