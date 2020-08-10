

Betty Alexander Cline, 94, of 272 E. Old Cross Road, New Market passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in a hospital in Fayetteville, NC.



She was born October 26, 1925 at Ambler, Pennsylvania and was the daughter of the Irvin Earl Hansen and Vergie Alexander.



Mrs. Cline was a retired employee of the former Aileen, Inc. of New Market and a member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren near Endless Caverns.



She was the wife of the late Luther R. Cline and the mother of late Susan Clinedinst of Mt. Jackson.



Surviving are two sons, Earl Cline of Fayetteville, NC and Robert Cline of Maurertown, VA. Four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held at the Fairview Church of the Brethern at a later date.



Cremation arrangements by Cape Fear Crematory in Fayetteville, NC.

