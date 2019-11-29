Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Ann Racey. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Send Flowers Obituary



Psalm 90:10 says we are granted 70, maybe 80 years, if we are strong.



Betty Ann Racey, 74, of Woodstock, VA finished strong on November 29th at her home. She spent many years as a caregiver for others at the Dellinger Home for Adults in Strasburg, VA and as a caregiver and cook at The Home in Woodstock, VA. After becoming disabled and suffering several injuries, she continued to reside in her home caring for herself the best she could, assisted by several Aides over the years.



Betty graduated from Central High School in Woodstock, VA in 1963. She enjoyed gardening, when able, and continued to nurture internal house plants during her later years. Her days were spent solving Word Search or putting together jigsaw puzzles. She kept up with neighbors and church friends and family through phone and personal visits.



She was a member of Mt Zion Lutheran Church and continued to receive communion at her residence, from members of the congregation, throughout her years of disability.



Betty Racey was preceded in death by her mother Bessie Mae Racey Dellinger, her stepfather, Richard Polk Dellinger and a son, Michael Allen Racey. She is survived by three sisters, Betty Catherine Dellinger Dinges of Winchester, VA., Barbara Ann Dellinger Patton, and Debra Ann Dellinger of Woodstock, VA. Also surviving are three cousins: Linda Sherman Snapp of Baker, WV, Doris Hockman Robins of Slanesville, WV, and Deborah Racey Bowers of Woodstock, VA, along with numerous nieces and nephews and her good friend, Dorcas Janney.



Services will be officiated by Pastor Anna Havron at Mt Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview on Monday, December 2nd at 2:00 PM. Family will meet with friends at the church, beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in the Mt Zion Cemetery.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



Online condolences can be left at

www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.

Psalm 90:10 says we are granted 70, maybe 80 years, if we are strong.Betty Ann Racey, 74, of Woodstock, VA finished strong on November 29th at her home. She spent many years as a caregiver for others at the Dellinger Home for Adults in Strasburg, VA and as a caregiver and cook at The Home in Woodstock, VA. After becoming disabled and suffering several injuries, she continued to reside in her home caring for herself the best she could, assisted by several Aides over the years.Betty graduated from Central High School in Woodstock, VA in 1963. She enjoyed gardening, when able, and continued to nurture internal house plants during her later years. Her days were spent solving Word Search or putting together jigsaw puzzles. She kept up with neighbors and church friends and family through phone and personal visits.She was a member of Mt Zion Lutheran Church and continued to receive communion at her residence, from members of the congregation, throughout her years of disability.Betty Racey was preceded in death by her mother Bessie Mae Racey Dellinger, her stepfather, Richard Polk Dellinger and a son, Michael Allen Racey. She is survived by three sisters, Betty Catherine Dellinger Dinges of Winchester, VA., Barbara Ann Dellinger Patton, and Debra Ann Dellinger of Woodstock, VA. Also surviving are three cousins: Linda Sherman Snapp of Baker, WV, Doris Hockman Robins of Slanesville, WV, and Deborah Racey Bowers of Woodstock, VA, along with numerous nieces and nephews and her good friend, Dorcas Janney.Services will be officiated by Pastor Anna Havron at Mt Zion Lutheran Church, Fairview on Monday, December 2nd at 2:00 PM. Family will meet with friends at the church, beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will be in the Mt Zion Cemetery.Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.Online condolences can be left at Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close