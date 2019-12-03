Betty Ann Racey, 74, of Woodstock, VA finished strong on November 29 at her home.
Betty graduated from Central High School in Woodstock, VA in 1966.
Betty Racey was preceded in death by her mother Bessie Mae Racey Dellinger, her stepfather, Richard Polk Dellinger and a son, Michael Allen Racey. She is survived by three sisters, Betty Catherine Dellinger Dinges of Winchester, VA., Barbara Ann Dellinger Patton, and Debra Ann Dellinger of Woodstock, VA. Also surviving is an uncle, Melvin Racey and three cousins: Linda Sherman Snapp of Baker, WV, Doris Hockman Robins of Slanesville, WV, and Deborah Racey Bowers of Woodstock, VA, along with numerous nieces and nephews and her good friend, Dorcas Janney.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 3, 2019