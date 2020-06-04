Betty Ann Stockslager
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Ann Stockslager, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.

Services will be held at a later date.

Betty was born October 23, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of Viola C. Sims of Dale City, Virginia.

She was currently working for Martin's in Front Royal. Betty was well known for her amazing cookies and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Surviving with her mother are a daughter, Julie Shifflett of Front Royal; two sons, Terry Stockslager of Dale City and Danny Shifflett of Charlestown, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Brooke Stockslager, Dylan Stockslager, Adrianna Shifflett, and Camden Shifflett; and a very special and dear friend Trish Wright of Front Royal.

Betty was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Stockslager and a sister Shirley McDerment.

Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved