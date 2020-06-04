Betty Ann Stockslager, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be held at a later date.
Betty was born October 23, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, daughter of Viola C. Sims of Dale City, Virginia.
She was currently working for Martin's in Front Royal. Betty was well known for her amazing cookies and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Surviving with her mother are a daughter, Julie Shifflett of Front Royal; two sons, Terry Stockslager of Dale City and Danny Shifflett of Charlestown, West Virginia; four grandchildren, Brooke Stockslager, Dylan Stockslager, Adrianna Shifflett, and Camden Shifflett; and a very special and dear friend Trish Wright of Front Royal.
Betty was preceded in death by a brother Wayne Stockslager and a sister Shirley McDerment.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 4, 2020.