Betty Blakely Foster, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.



A mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Front Royal.



Betty was born on January 17, 1938, in Waynesboro, Virginia to the late Mayfield Kinzer and Mabel Coffey Blakely. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Mayfield K. "Jimmy" Blakely and Harry James Blakely. She was happily married to the love of her life, the late Frederick Philip "Fred P" Foster for 54 years.



She was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Front Royal. She was a woman of great faith and prayer.

Betty was a graduate of Warren County High School class of 1956.



Betty is survived by her son, Philip Foster (Ginger); daughter, Pamela L. Foster; two granddaughters, Emily Foster Boyd (Gary) and Elizabeth Foster and two great grandchildren, Allie and Brody Boyd, all of Front Royal. She was also survived by her sister-in-law Mary Lee Blakely and niece Lynne Blakely Vipperman and family.



Betty took pride in being the best "Grammie" to her grandchildren and many others. She loved the color purple, Elvis, old movies, a good burger and the South. She loved most of all the family she and Fred created together.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Front Royal C-Cap, 316 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



