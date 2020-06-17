Betty J. Robinson Miller, 87, of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Lynn Care of Front Royal, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Miller will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Haynes, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Miller will be privately laid to rest at the mausoleum chapel of Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Miller was born in Strasburg, VA on March 5, 1933 a daughter of the late Luther Edward and Jessie Bell Williams Robinson.
She was a member of the Strasburg United Methodist Church and worked at Blue Bell, Aileen, Baker, Bayer Diagnostic and R.R. Donnelly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Kathleen R. Stickley and Luther "Shorty" Robinson.
Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Cecil G. Miller; her daughter, Cecilia G. Miller Kline and husband, Michael B. Kline; her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Matthew B. Kline (Kelsey Kennedy) and Makenzie G. Kline Walker (Trae); one brother, James A. Robinson of South Hill, VA and a step-brother, Darrell Bible along with her wonderful roommate at Lynn Care, Mrs. Mary Wright.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Kline, Robert Funk, III, Trae Walker, Walt Tewalt, Darrell Bible and Dennis Stickley.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Miller.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.