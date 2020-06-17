Betty J. (Robinson) Miller
1933 - 2020
Betty J. Robinson Miller, 87, of Strasburg, VA passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Lynn Care of Front Royal, VA.

A funeral service for Mrs. Miller will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Haynes, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Miller will be privately laid to rest at the mausoleum chapel of Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Miller was born in Strasburg, VA on March 5, 1933 a daughter of the late Luther Edward and Jessie Bell Williams Robinson.
She was a member of the Strasburg United Methodist Church and worked at Blue Bell, Aileen, Baker, Bayer Diagnostic and R.R. Donnelly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Kathleen R. Stickley and Luther "Shorty" Robinson.

Survivors include her loving husband of 64 years, Cecil G. Miller; her daughter, Cecilia G. Miller Kline and husband, Michael B. Kline; her grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Matthew B. Kline (Kelsey Kennedy) and Makenzie G. Kline Walker (Trae); one brother, James A. Robinson of South Hill, VA and a step-brother, Darrell Bible along with her wonderful roommate at Lynn Care, Mrs. Mary Wright.

Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Kline, Robert Funk, III, Trae Walker, Walt Tewalt, Darrell Bible and Dennis Stickley.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Miller.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences, I shall cherish many fond memories with Betty! She was truly an amazing Lady. God Bless her and the entire family.
Tommy & Kathy Pangle
Friend
June 17, 2020
We are praying that God will give give you peace and comfort during this time. Betty was a wonderful person.
Randy and Cindy Mumaw
Friend
