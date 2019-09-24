Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane (Riffey) Himelright. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Betty Jane Riffey Himelright, 85, a resident of Woodstock, VA passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, Woodstock, VA.



Services and burial for Mrs. Himelright will be conducted privately.



Mrs. Himelright was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 20, 1934 a daughter of the late Harry Harvey and Zelia Irene Fadeley Riffey. She was a member of the St. Luke Brethren Church and attended Round Hill Church of the Brethren. Mrs. Himelright attended business college and was instrumental in the development of Tripplett Tech Vocational School. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Floyd Tilden Himelright, and infant son, Don Allen Himelright.



Survivors include her children Michael Himelright and wife Karen of Winchester, VA and Brenda Jane Himelright Gatliff of Toms Brook, VA; her grandchildren Jay T. Gatliff and wife Casey of Edinburg, VA, Michael Don Allen Himelright of Johnstown, PA Matthew E. Himelright and Fiancee Sabrina of Martinsburg, WV, Lucinda Gatliff of Strasburg, VA; her great-grandchildren, Haylee Gatliff, Savannah Gatliff, Lillian Christine Booterbaugh; and family members, Niccole Gatliff Booterbaugh and husband Zac; her special childhood friend, June D. Hancock; special family friends who have contributed to the care of Mrs. Himelright, Jason Gatliff, and Scott "Russ" Dunlap.



