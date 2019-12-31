Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane LaMonds. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Send Flowers Obituary



Betty Jane LaMonds, 74, of Front Royal passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in her home.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by Samuel L. Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. LaMonds was born April 27, 1945, in Greene County, daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Nellie Taylor. She was a faithful homemaker who loved her family very much. Also, she took care of many others who were not family and was known for putting others above herself. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling, and fishing.



Surviving are her husband Harold Lewis LaMonds; two sons Melvin Lee LaMonds (Elizabeth Irene) of Spotsylvania County, and Harold Lewis LaMonds, Jr. of Stafford; a sister-in-law Deborah L. Williams of Winchester; two brothers-in-law Oswald Elmo LaMonds of Manassas and Roy Williams LaMonds of Charlottesville; a brother Melvin Taylor of North Carolina; a sister Alice Birkhead of Waynesboro; five grandchildren Melvin Lee LaMonds, II, Aaron Jade LaMonds, Angelina LaMonds, Alexis LaMonds, and Robert LaMonds; and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by a brother Ebby Taylor.



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Betty Jane LaMonds, 74, of Front Royal passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in her home.A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by Samuel L. Campbell. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.Mrs. LaMonds was born April 27, 1945, in Greene County, daughter of the late Herbert Lee and Nellie Taylor. She was a faithful homemaker who loved her family very much. Also, she took care of many others who were not family and was known for putting others above herself. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, bowling, and fishing.Surviving are her husband Harold Lewis LaMonds; two sons Melvin Lee LaMonds (Elizabeth Irene) of Spotsylvania County, and Harold Lewis LaMonds, Jr. of Stafford; a sister-in-law Deborah L. Williams of Winchester; two brothers-in-law Oswald Elmo LaMonds of Manassas and Roy Williams LaMonds of Charlottesville; a brother Melvin Taylor of North Carolina; a sister Alice Birkhead of Waynesboro; five grandchildren Melvin Lee LaMonds, II, Aaron Jade LaMonds, Angelina LaMonds, Alexis LaMonds, and Robert LaMonds; and four great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by a brother Ebby Taylor.Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close