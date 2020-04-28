Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jane (Vance) Middleton. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Send Flowers Obituary



Betty Jane Vance Middleton, 87, of Strasburg, VA went to be home with her Lord peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, VA surrounded by her family.



Services and burial for Mrs. Middleton will be conducted privately due to restrictions on public gatherings. Friends may stop by Stover Funeral Home any time during regular business hours to sign the guest register.



Betty was born in Strasburg, VA on November 28, 1933 a daughter of the late Lewis Walter and Florence Virginia Strosnider Vance, Sr.



Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, friend and homemaker. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was known by her grandchildren as Nanny and for many years she was recognized by her friends and family for providing "free" haircuts. Betty loved children and was well known throughout the community for several decades as a splendid in-home childcare provider which included providing childcare several years at St. Paul Lutheran Child Care in Strasburg, VA. Betty also enjoyed taking bus trip excursions with friends and family. She loved to watch all types of sports especially men's and woman's tennis.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George Elmer Middleton along with two brothers, Roy "Bobby" Vance, Lewis Walter Vance, Jr. and two sisters Eva Elbon and Sue Cornwell.



Betty is survived by her sons, Tim Middleton (Shelby) and George Middleton (Christine Higgins); her grandchildren, Brittney



The family suggests that expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, be in the form of memorial contributions to .



