Betty Jane (Robinson) Miller
Betty Jane Robinson Miller, 87, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lynn Care of Front Royal, VA.

A funeral service for Mrs. Miller will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Haynes, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Miller will be privately laid to rest at the mausoleum of Panorama Memorial Gardens.

A complete obituary is being prepared and will be published as it becomes available.

You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Miller.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
