Betty Jane Robinson Miller, 87, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lynn Care of Front Royal, VA.
A funeral service for Mrs. Miller will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Rev. John Haynes, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Miller will be privately laid to rest at the mausoleum of Panorama Memorial Gardens.
A complete obituary is being prepared and will be published as it becomes available.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 17, 2020.