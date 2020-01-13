Betty Jean Blankenship, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living in Reston, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will be private.
Mrs. Blankenship was born on May 25, 1930 in Horseshoe, North Carolina to the late Lydia and Gertrude Nesbit Baynard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Blankenship, Sr.; son, Raymond Blankenship and daughter, Harriett Cartney.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Lewellyn of Herndon, Virginia; son, Donald Blankenship, Jr. of Carson City, Nevada; brother, Bud Baynard; five sisters, Peggy Fox, Rose Barnwell, Clarneil Fox, Jeri O'Neil and Linda Padgent; her grandchildren Trisha Bright, Byron Turner, Michael Anderson, Nathan Lewellyn, Lydia Blankenship, Donna Cardenas, Garrett Blankenship, Karen Blankenship and Jonathan Blankenship and three great grandchildren, Natalie Bright, Alex Bright and Andrew Bright.
She was a loving Wife and Mother and retired from DoD service where she worked for the General Counsel at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed music and the arts.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
