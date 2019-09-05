Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Jean (McClanahan) Calvert. View Sign Service Information Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch 14116 S. Middle Rd. Edinburg , VA 22824 (540)-984-3700 Send Flowers Obituary



Betty Jean Calvert, 86, of Maurertown, passed away at her home Wednesday, September 4, 2019.



Jean was born June 23, 1933 in Upperville, Virginia, daughter of the late Alfred E. and Vallee Racey McClanahan.



Jean became a member of Maurertown Brethren Church in 1945. She was a graduate of Toms Brook High School, Class of 1950, and of Madison College in 1955. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education with a major in physical education. Jean excelled in basketball both in high school and in college.



After teaching briefly in Warren County High School, she became an employee of the Special Services of the United States Army for a period of four years. While stationed in Heidelberg, Germany she met her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Roy G. Calvert. They were married in 1963.



Jean and Roy lived in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina, and Texas. Jean spent a considerable amount of time in Hawaii and Thailand. She also visited numerous European countries.



After retirement, she and Roy moved to Maurertown to the McClanahan farm that she loved.



In younger years Jean hunted in the woods, rode ponies, and worked on the family farm.



Following retirement, she settled for driving the tractor, working with cattle and horses while Roy enjoyed woodworking and flying his plane. Both Jean and Roy were especially fond of cats.



In 2002, Jean suffered a stroke on the bank of a farm pond while she and her sister rescued a newborn calf. Seventeen years to the day, following the first stroke, she suffered a second stroke resulting in a slow decline in health.



Jean was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.



She is survived by a stepson, Corbett Calvert (Julie) of Fort Worth, Texas; her sisters, Sally M. Brady of Amissville, Virginia and Nancy M. Gaines of Maurertown; along with nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.



Special thanks are extended to long-time caregiver Peggy Clem and to Vicky Peplow, Ann Holcomb and others caregivers who cared for Jean over the past 12 years.



The excellent care provided by Blue Ridge Hospice is greatly appreciated.



In accordance with Jean's wishes there will be no funeral.



Burial will be private.



Online condolences may be made at



Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing. Betty Jean Calvert, 86, of Maurertown, passed away at her home Wednesday, September 4, 2019.Jean was born June 23, 1933 in Upperville, Virginia, daughter of the late Alfred E. and Vallee Racey McClanahan.Jean became a member of Maurertown Brethren Church in 1945. She was a graduate of Toms Brook High School, Class of 1950, and of Madison College in 1955. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education with a major in physical education. Jean excelled in basketball both in high school and in college.After teaching briefly in Warren County High School, she became an employee of the Special Services of the United States Army for a period of four years. While stationed in Heidelberg, Germany she met her husband, Lieutenant Colonel Roy G. Calvert. They were married in 1963.Jean and Roy lived in Alabama, Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, North Carolina, and Texas. Jean spent a considerable amount of time in Hawaii and Thailand. She also visited numerous European countries.After retirement, she and Roy moved to Maurertown to the McClanahan farm that she loved.In younger years Jean hunted in the woods, rode ponies, and worked on the family farm.Following retirement, she settled for driving the tractor, working with cattle and horses while Roy enjoyed woodworking and flying his plane. Both Jean and Roy were especially fond of cats.In 2002, Jean suffered a stroke on the bank of a farm pond while she and her sister rescued a newborn calf. Seventeen years to the day, following the first stroke, she suffered a second stroke resulting in a slow decline in health.Jean was preceded in death by her husband and her parents.She is survived by a stepson, Corbett Calvert (Julie) of Fort Worth, Texas; her sisters, Sally M. Brady of Amissville, Virginia and Nancy M. Gaines of Maurertown; along with nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins.Special thanks are extended to long-time caregiver Peggy Clem and to Vicky Peplow, Ann Holcomb and others caregivers who cared for Jean over the past 12 years.The excellent care provided by Blue Ridge Hospice is greatly appreciated.In accordance with Jean's wishes there will be no funeral.Burial will be private.Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close