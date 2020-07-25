Betty Jo Bowers Lloyd, 72, of Quicksburg, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Augusta Health Hospital in Fishersville.
Mrs. Lloyd was born January 9, 1948 in Woodstock, daughter of the late Perry Guy Bowers Sr. and Edna Dellinger Bowers.
She was a member of Brighter Days Bible Church in Mt. Jackson.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lloyd Jr.; two daughters, Patsy Bowers and companion Linn Williams of Quicksburg; Dana Ann Lloyd Sager of Woodstock; son, Kevin Monroe Lloyd of Quicksburg; sister, Debbie Hinkle and husband Stanley of Woodstock; brothers, Perry Bowers Jr. and wife Lorma of Mt. Jackson and Pete Reid of Harrisonburg; granddaughter, Mercedes Larue Martin and step grandchildren, Maralee Kennelly, Vivian Kennelly, Cohen Kennelly and Dakota Montgomery.
She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Don Peters and grandson, Michael Montgomery.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.