Betty Jo (Bowers) Lloyd
1948 - 2020
Betty Jo Bowers Lloyd, 72, of Quicksburg, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Augusta Health Hospital in Fishersville.

Mrs. Lloyd was born January 9, 1948 in Woodstock, daughter of the late Perry Guy Bowers Sr. and Edna Dellinger Bowers.

She was a member of Brighter Days Bible Church in Mt. Jackson.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Lloyd Jr.; two daughters, Patsy Bowers and companion Linn Williams of Quicksburg; Dana Ann Lloyd Sager of Woodstock; son, Kevin Monroe Lloyd of Quicksburg; sister, Debbie Hinkle and husband Stanley of Woodstock; brothers, Perry Bowers Jr. and wife Lorma of Mt. Jackson and Pete Reid of Harrisonburg; granddaughter, Mercedes Larue Martin and step grandchildren, Maralee Kennelly, Vivian Kennelly, Cohen Kennelly and Dakota Montgomery.

She was preceded in death by a sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Don Peters and grandson, Michael Montgomery.

Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com

Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
