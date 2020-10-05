1/1
Betty Lois Smith
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Lois Smith, 84, of Broadway passed away on, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home.

Betty was born October 30, 1935 in Warm Springs, VA to the late Howard William and Clare Jane Bogan Rodgers. Betty was one of 12 children, also preceding her are her 5 brothers and 3 sisters.

Mrs. Smith was a seamstress at textile plants in New Market, Woodstock, Broadway and Blue Bell in Mt. Jackson. She was a member of Marnatha Church of God.

She is survived by her husband Robert S. Smith; son, Robert S. Smith, Jr.; daughters, Sandra Marie Cline and companion Patrick Samuels, Pamela S. Adams and husband, David, Judy A. Smith and companion Marty W. Earles all of Broadway; sisters, Audrey Harold of Harrisonburg, Rebecca Crego of Hannibal, NY, Mildred Viands of Timberville; grandchildren, Danny Smith, Megan Smith, Heather Munsterman, Jeremy Mason, Joshua Mason, Trenton Wilt, Chad Price and numerous great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home, with Paul O. "Jim" Rodgers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the funeral home.

In keeping with COVID-19 guideline and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Life Gospel Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

Condolences may be shared at kygers.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kyger Funeral Home - Elkton
115 Nicholson Road
Elkton, VA 22827
540-298-1279
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved