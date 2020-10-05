Betty Lois Smith, 84, of Broadway passed away on, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home.
Betty was born October 30, 1935 in Warm Springs, VA to the late Howard William and Clare Jane Bogan Rodgers. Betty was one of 12 children, also preceding her are her 5 brothers and 3 sisters.
Mrs. Smith was a seamstress at textile plants in New Market, Woodstock, Broadway and Blue Bell in Mt. Jackson. She was a member of Marnatha Church of God.
She is survived by her husband Robert S. Smith; son, Robert S. Smith, Jr.; daughters, Sandra Marie Cline and companion Patrick Samuels, Pamela S. Adams and husband, David, Judy A. Smith and companion Marty W. Earles all of Broadway; sisters, Audrey Harold of Harrisonburg, Rebecca Crego of Hannibal, NY, Mildred Viands of Timberville; grandchildren, Danny Smith, Megan Smith, Heather Munsterman, Jeremy Mason, Joshua Mason, Trenton Wilt, Chad Price and numerous great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home, with Paul O. "Jim" Rodgers officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the funeral home.
In keeping with COVID-19 guideline and restrictions, face coverings are required and social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to New Life Gospel Church or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com