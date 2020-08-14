Betty Louise Barb Baker, 81, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. The funeral service will be held Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service in Edinburg. Pastor Dale Bowers will officiate. Burial will follow at Trinity United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Mrs. Baker was born February 28, 1939 in (Bird Haven) Jerome, daughter of the late Adam and Annie Ruth Barb Keller. She formerly worked at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home, and Rocco. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar R. Baker; her grandparents who raised her, Mary Molly Barb and Samuel Barb; stepfather, Ernest Keller; son, Richard S. Baker; brother, Melvin Barb; half-brother, Edwin (PR) Barb and half-sister, Ruth Barb.
She is survived by seven children, Sidney M. Baker and wife Pam, of Mt. Jackson, Penny Louise Hollar and husband Robert of Mt. Jackson, Frances Ruth Raymond of Mt. Jackson, John A. Baker of Edinburg, Mary A. Tisinger of Mt. Jackson, Jamie A. Anderson and husband Chris of Timberville and A. Travis Baker and wife Tina of Edinburg and numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Sidney Baker, Travis Baker, John Baker, Sammy Baker, Steven Baker, Burton Raymond, Timothy Tisinger, Richard Keel, Ryan Hollar and James Baker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Martin Barb, Marshall Mumaw, Terry Smootz, Gary Buhl, Rodney Warr and PJ Wakeman.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Betty Baker Burial Fund, C/o of Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, Va 22824.
