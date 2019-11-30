Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou Barnes. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM the Signal Knob Recreation Center Send Flowers Obituary





Betty Lou Barnes, 86, of Strasburg passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



Mrs. Barnes was born April 7, 1933 in Toms Brook, Virginia the daughter of the late Clifford and Viola Kronk. She was a retired seamstress from Aileen, Inc. and later enjoyed her work at the Woodstock "Wal-Mark" where she made friends with everyone she met. She was an incredible home cook and no one in her family, or often the neighborhood, missed a Sunday dinner at her house.



She was preceded in death by Bob, her husband of over 55 years. Surviving are her daughter Brenda Drummond and husband Dennis of Strasburg; her son Bill Barnes and wife Connie of Strasburg; her foster daughter Cynthia Isner and husband Bill of Woodstock, VA; her grandchildren Bradley Drummond and wife Jessica of Ashburn, VA; Andrea West and husband Johnnie of Portsmouth, VA; Darrell Barnes of Jacksonville, FL; Brandi Drummond of Martinsburg, WV; Robbie Barnes and wife Crystal of Strasburg, VA; Nicki Miller of Strasburg, VA; Aaron Barnes of Cross Junction, VA; Colin Barnes and Autumn of Strasburg, VA; Justin Isner of Charlottesville, VA; Rebecca Smoot of Alexandria, VA and Michael Smoot and wife Carine of Winchester, VA. She is also survived by fifteen great-grandchildren including Keagan, Brennan, Cohen, Tobyn, Chloe, Nichelle, Chelsey, Brittin, Becca, Baylee and Breanna who will all miss her tremendously.



She is also survived by her two sisters Loretta Dyke and Virginia Pangle both of Strasburg, VA and multiple extended family members from Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arkansas.



The family will receive friends at the Signal Knob Recreation Center on Saturday, November 30 from 6:30-8:30 pm. A private family burial will occur at Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Memorials may be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation, a cause close to Betty's heart.



The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Blue Ridge Hospice. You are all truly angels here on earth.

