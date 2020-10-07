Betty Lou Barb Hepner, 90, of Orkney Springs passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at Greenfield Reflections, Woodstock. A Graveside Service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Morning Star Cemetery 282 Morning Star Road. Pastor David Moore will officiate. An open viewing will be Wednesday, October 7 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Betty was born on December 3, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Delford Barb and Rebecca Moomaw Good Barb.
She was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 6 brothers.
She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She graduated from Triplett School in Mt. Jackson, class of 1946. She was united in marriage on November 16, 1948 to Orville Hepner, who preceded her in death on February 3, 1999.
Betty worked for many years at Shrine Mont, Orkney Springs. Betty was an active member of Morning Star Lutheran Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and helped with the making of apple butter. She loved her church and church family. Betty was a loving aunt and had a special friend in Catherine Anderson, whom she thought of as a sister.
The family thanks Catherine and Betty's Orkney Springs neighbors for all they did for her while in Orkney. A special thanks goes to Greenfield Reflections, Woodstock, for their care and compassion they showed Betty while residing there. You were Betty's second family, and we appreciate all you did for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Orkney/Basye Fire and Rescue P.O. Box 374 Basye, Virginia 22810.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
