Betty Lou (Neff) Parker (1937 - 2019)
Betty Lou Neff Parker, 82, of Strasburg, passed away December 29, 2019 at Rosehill Nursing Home in Berryville.

Betty was born March 2, 1937, daughter of the late William and Edith Marshal Neff.

Betty was predeceased by her late husband, Albert Franklin Parker; sons, Kenneth Lee Parker and Wayne Franklin Parker.

She is survived by daughter, Connie Parker Clarke and significant other, Robert Braithwaite of Woodstock; and brother, James Neff of Winchester.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 22, 2020
