Betty Lou Stevens, 91, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.



A Memorial service for Mrs. Stevens will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Strasburg United Methodist Church with Reverend John Haynes, Jr. officiating. Mrs. Stevens will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



Betty was born in the Honaker community of Russell County, Virginia on August 16, 1928 a daughter of the late Robert Melvin and Ethel Lee Boyd Watson. Betty graduated from Honaker High School in Honaker, Virginia and from West Virginia Business College, Bluefield, West Virginia as a legal secretary. She met her husband, Bill, the love of her life, while he was attending Bluefield College in Bluefield, Virginia. They were married in 1949 in Roanoke, Virginia. The first two years of marriage were spent at the University of Tennessee, where her husband received his degree. Betty and her husband traveled worldwide before and after retirement, enjoying their long marriage of 70 years. Her passion was writing; she left many treasured family stories and genealogy searches. She lived her life with great compassion for her family and friends. Life, to her, was a great occasion. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Robert Watson; a sister, Doris Safrit; a half-brother, Ralph Creed; a stepbrother, Earl Creed; and a stepsister, Grace Hearst.



She is survived by her loving husband, William Stevens of Strasburg; a son, Robert Stevens and wife, Laurie, of Buena Vista Colorado; a daughter, Brenda Stevens Wolters and husband, Doug, of Cross Junction, Virginia; three grandchildren, Stephanie Crossley, William Stevens, III and wife, Amy and Carrie Schafer and husband, Ben; one great granddaughter, Cora Schafer; a stepbrother, Clinton Brumback; a sister-in-law, Connie Watson; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be made to Strasburg United Methodist Church, 114 West Washington St., Strasburg, VA 22657.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 19, 2020

