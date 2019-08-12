Betty Marie Helsley, 73, of Woodstock, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middletown. The Reverend Freddie Helsley will officiate.
Mrs. Helsley was born November 21, 1945 in Winchester, daughter of the late Walter Lee Sampson and Callie Grandle Sampson.
She received an Associate Degree from Bridgewater College and was a member of St. Luke Brethren Church.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Lee Helsley Sr. whom she married February 2, 1963; three sons, Robert Lee Helsley Jr. of Edinburg, Matthew T. (Toad) Helsley of Woodstock. and Jerry Wayne Helsley of Mt. Jackson; daughter, Mary Beth Stuart of Woodstock; two sisters, Diane Reedy of Toms Brook and Brenda Chavez of Strasburg; brother, Walter L. (Maxie) Sampson of Woodstock; eight grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Betty Helsley Funeral Fund, c/o Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Betty was a loving mother and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 12, 2019