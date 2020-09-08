Betty Marie Lineweaver, 76, of Mt. Jackson passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center. Services will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church in Woodstock. Burial will follow in Sunset View Memorial Gardens, Woodstock. Pastor Ken Sparks will officiate.
Betty was born on April 16, 1944 in Edinburg and was the daughter of the late Robert and Pearl Wealthy Clem. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church. Betty loved her Church and Church Family she was active for many years in the church nursery and she held the position of financial secretary for many years. Betty loved all her animals and she also enjoyed doing word search puzzles and reading, especially her Bible, but first and utmost she loved her Lord.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Louise Sigler.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Alger; 2 daughters, Mary Elizabeth Weaver and husband Steve, and Connie Elaine Hepler and husband Brian, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mike Jones, Brett Jones, Steve Miller, Jordan Rinker, Stacey Zirkle and Levi Zirkle.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Raymond Anderson, Dick Cooley, and Randall Crisman.
The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 p.m. at Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Grace Baptist Church or the Shenandoah County Humane Society, in her name.
Following the graveside service there will be a meal at the Church.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhomes.com