Betty Moreland Kipps
1944 - 2020
Betty Moreland Kipps passed away on May 4, 2020. She was born January 1, 1944 to the late Jim Moreland and Dolly Baker Cooper.

Betty is survived by her husband Wayne S. Kipps, Sr; four daughters, Vivian K. Johnson and Donnie, whom she lived with, Jackie Cooper and Doug, Cheryl Kipps and Sarah Baker; two sons, Wayne Kipps, Jr. and Cindy, Tony Kipps and Debra; two loving brothers, Jimmy Moreland and Eddie Moreland; one sister, Arlene Higgs; a special, could do no wrong grandson; Joshua Riffey and Beck; twenty one grandchildren; Britt, Beth, James Anthony and Tiff, Dakota W. and Heather, Zach, Zebb and Kristen, Zeth, Josh and Amy, Justin and Stacey, Meghann Ashley and T.J., Kaileigh, Ryan, Nick, Evan, Gracelyn, Keri Jo and Carl, Shaun, Joseph K. and Tristen; twenty-three great grandchildren; Anthony and Marsha, Andrew, Lucas, Levi, Ethan, Kameron, Meghann, Chelsey, Trevor, Kaden, Aubrey, Briley, Azarya, Lilly Jameson, Leighton Patrick, baby Carl, Isabella, Cami, Xander; a friend; Trish.

She is predeceased by two brothers; Jake Moreland, and Bill Moreland.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com

Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Home Branch
14116 S. Middle Rd.
Edinburg, VA 22824
540-984-3700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 8, 2020
Vivian I am so sorry to hear about your loss! Said a prayer for the family!!
Edward Sherman
Classmate
