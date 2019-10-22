Betty Pauline Patton Estep, 80, of Mt. Jackson, VA passed away Sunday, October 20 at her home. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 25 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary Pine Lutheran Church, 7103 S. Middle Road in Mt. Jackson, VA. Pastor Karen Van Stee will officiate. Burial will be private in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock, VA.
Mrs. Estep was born December 4, 1938 in Edinburg, VA daughter of the late Fred Hisey Patton and Emma Lawson Bishop Patton. She was a 1957 graduate of Edinburg High School and attended the nursing program at Triplett Tech. She was a member of St. Mary Pine Lutheran Church and the LCW of the church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Keith Estep; sister, Patricia Kirk and two brothers, Timothy Hamilton Patton and Fred Patton Jr.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Tammy Ross and husband Jay of Mt. Jackson and Shannon Randall and husband Brandon of Harrisonburg; son, Kevin Estep and wife Kim of Mt. Jackson; brother Charles Patton of Idaho; nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 24 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Pine Lutheran Church 7103 S. Middle Road, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 22, 2019