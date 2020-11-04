Betty Sue Kuser, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester.
Mrs. Kuser was born January 3, 1947, in Switzer, West Virginia, daughter of the late Charles Henry and Zell Coe Rice. She worked for the Front Royal Credit Union. Mrs. Kuser was a member of the Front Royal Baptist Temple.
Surviving are a daughter Sabrina Marie Kuser of Front Royal; brother Ernie Rice of the Philippines; six sisters Alice Burgess of West Virginia, Ruby Savage of Bristow, Elizabeth Chambers of North Carolina, Faye Dunbar of Beckley, West Virginia, Mary Belle Rice of Omar, West Virginia and Carlene Scoville of Dale City; two grandsons Caleek Ely Brown and Zion Lee Lohmann.
Mrs. Kuser was married to the late Aubrey Lee Kuser who preceded her in death in 2009.
Pallbearers will be friends of the family.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.