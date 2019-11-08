Beverley Thompson Warrick, 56, of Front Royal, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
Beverley was born on January 19, 1963, daughter of Albert Thompson Warrick and the late Shelby Thompson Warrick. Beverley attended Warren County Public Schools. She was a beloved friend, avid reader, devoted dog lover, and classic rock fan.
Surviving are husband Barry Tafrawe of Front Royal; two Brothers, Ed Warrick and wife Marion Frazier of Arlington and Vincent Warrick and fiancée Gwynn Jones of Luray; three nieces Bianka Warrick, Bella Warrick and Leahnesse Warrick; two nephews Juelian Warrick and Declan Warrick; and step grandmother Mary Lee Warrick of Front Royal.
Family and friends will gather at the Apple House's Bushel Pub Thursday, November 14th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 8, 2019