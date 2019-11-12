Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Apple House's Bushel Pub Send Flowers Obituary

After a long struggle fighting cancer, Beverley Thompson Warrick died on October 22, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital of Front Royal, VA at the age of 56.



Beverly was born on January 19, 1963 in Front Royal, VA to father Albert Thompson "Tom" Warrick of Front Royal and the late Shelby Jean Thompson Warrick. She is survived by her husband, Barry D. Tafraoui, her step grandmother, Mary Lee Warrick, and two brothers, Ed and Vincent Warrick, and their families of Front Royal, VA.



She was a 1981 graduate of Warren County Highschool. Afterwards, she attended George Mason University, where she majored in English Literature, and she formerly worked for Micron Technology, Inc. in Manassas, VA.



She was an avid reader and gardener and had recently started an online soap business, which she was very passionate about. She also enjoyed old movies and classic rock. She will be greatly missed by her husband, family, and friends who loved her.



The memorial service will be held in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA on November 16th between 1 and 3 p.m.

