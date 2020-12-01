Beverly Beable Jett, 84, wife of the late William "Everett" Jett, passed into glory on November 28, 2020 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Along with her husband she is predeceased by her parents, Alvin and Turah Hamman.
She is survived by her two precious jewels, her daughters, Dianna Jett and Tamela "Tammy" (Benny) Andes, both of Woodstock, VA. She had three grandchildren that were her heart's delight, Olivia (Webb) Donald of Draper, VA, John (Summer) Andes, and Jett Herron of Woodstock, VA and five great grandchildren that provided her life with joy and laughter, Marley, Parker, and Jasper Andes, and Grace and Samuel Donald. She also leaves behind her special companion and pet dog, Bentley.
She was born July 28, 1936 in Washington, DC. She was a 1954 graduate of Woodstock High School. She worked at the Edinburg Mill, Shenandoah County Sheriff's Department, and Holler Realty. She was a faithful member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Woodstock.
Graveside Services will be held at Sunset View Memorial Gardens, officiated by the Reverend Nathan Robinson, on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Honorary Pallbearers will be grandsons and great grandsons Jasper Andes, John Andes, Marley Andes, Parker Andes, Samuel Donald, Webb Donald, and Jett Herron.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to burial fund in care of Heishman Funeral Home, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.