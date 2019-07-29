Northern Virginia Daily

Beverly Joice (McLauglin) Ammons

Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Panorama Memorial Gardens
Beverly Joice Ammons was born in 1934, daughter of Fred and Gladys McLaughlin.

She married Sterling Long Ammons in 1950.

She was a Korean vet's wife, mother of four, grandmother of 15, and great grandmother of 25.

Beverly was retired CIA and co-owner of Ammons' Musicland.

She was a fine wife, loving mother, and good friend that will be missed.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 29, 2019
