Beverly Joice Ammons was born in 1934, daughter of Fred and Gladys McLaughlin.
She married Sterling Long Ammons in 1950.
She was a Korean vet's wife, mother of four, grandmother of 15, and great grandmother of 25.
Beverly was retired CIA and co-owner of Ammons' Musicland.
She was a fine wife, loving mother, and good friend that will be missed.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on July 29, 2019