Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Billy A. Strother was born March 23, 1936 in Strasburg, VA. He was a son of the late Matthew Allen and Betty Elizabeth Scott Strother. He was called home to be with the Lord June 3, 2019 at Roanoke-Chowan Hospital in Ahoskie, NC.
After completion of his required studies at Douglas High School. he worked very hard. On September 20, 1965 he was hired at Federal Mogul and was given the opportunity to prove he was a loyal, dedicated, diligent worker and he did so for 41 years and retired January 31, 2007.
At an early age he learned to fish, hunt and continued these hobbies throughout his life.
He later moved to North Carolina to live with his daughter, Tina, and his grandsons.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Neff Strother; and eight siblings, Max Strother Jr., Kenneth Strother, Fred Strother, Shirl Strother, Tim Strother, Anna Slaughter, Joe Strother and Richard Strother.
He leaves to cherish three children, two daughters, Tina Denmark of Ahoskie, NC, and Toni Tenorio of Romney, WV and one son, Billy Denmark of Romney, WV; his grandsons, Dominique Twyman, Jordan Williams, and William Holloman Jr.. all of Ahoskie, NC, Justin Williams and Floyd Twyman III of Greenville, NC, and Michael Tenorio of Romney, WV; his granddaughters, Lacrisha Blowe of Keyser, WV and Tenitra Tenorio of Romney, WV; his great-grandchildren, Ashya Twyman, Kayden Williams, Mason Blowe, and Boy Tenorio; his sister and brother, Inez Brown and Randolph Strother, both of Strasburg, VA; and a host nieces, nephew, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A funeral service for Mr. Strother will be conducted at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Carter Alsberry Jr. officiating.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Strother.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 7, 2019
