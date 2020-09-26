1/
Bobby Edgar Porter
PORTER, Bobby Edgar, 82, of Louisa County passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

He was a Superintendent at Philip Morris Tobacco Company in Richmond. Bobby later retired to his farm that he loved to work on.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Porter; parents, Oakley and Garnett Porter; two brothers, Mack and Gaston Porter; and sister Wilma Barrett.

Survivors include his three children, Victoria Zimmerman of Mt. Jackson, VA, William Gooch of Richmond and Carolyn Hughes of Crozet; three sisters, Burleane Mumpower of Hinton West Virginia, Norma Taylor of Moseley, VA and Tommie Sheffey of Ivanhoe, VA; eight grandchildren, Zac, Whitney, Wade, Ryan, Katie, Haden, Emily, and Christopher; one great grandchild due in November; a special niece, Pat Campbell; and several other nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27 at Hillcrest Cemetery.

Online guest book is available at woodwardfuneral.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 26, 2020.
