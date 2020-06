Bobby L. Corbin, 73, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.Services will be held at a later date.Bobby was born January 2, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Enos Jesten Corbin and Lillian Elizabeth Bennett Corbin Knight.He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and Merchant Marine serving during Vietnam.Bobby was an officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for twenty-five years. He was a member of Unity Masonic Lodge 146 A.F.A.M. and a member of the Scottish Rite. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Joan Partlow Corbin; a loving daughter, Kimberly L. Corbin of Luray; one brother, Joe Billy Corbin of Front Royal; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers; Marshall Corbin, William Corbin, Ronnie Corbin and Ed Corbin; and two sisters Bertha Foster and Frances Edwards.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.