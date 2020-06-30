Bobby L. Corbin, 73, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be held at a later date.
Bobby was born January 2, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Enos Jesten Corbin and Lillian Elizabeth Bennett Corbin Knight.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and Merchant Marine serving during Vietnam.
Bobby was an officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for twenty-five years. He was a member of Unity Masonic Lodge 146 A.F.A.M. and a member of the Scottish Rite. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Joan Partlow Corbin; a loving daughter, Kimberly L. Corbin of Luray; one brother, Joe Billy Corbin of Front Royal; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers; Marshall Corbin, William Corbin, Ronnie Corbin and Ed Corbin; and two sisters Bertha Foster and Frances Edwards.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 30, 2020.