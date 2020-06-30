Bobby L. Corbin
1947 - 2020
Bobby L. Corbin, 73, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Services will be held at a later date.

Bobby was born January 2, 1947, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late Enos Jesten Corbin and Lillian Elizabeth Bennett Corbin Knight.

He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and Merchant Marine serving during Vietnam.

Bobby was an officer for U.S. Customs and Border Protection for twenty-five years. He was a member of Unity Masonic Lodge 146 A.F.A.M. and a member of the Scottish Rite. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving are his loving and devoted wife of 46 years, Joan Partlow Corbin; a loving daughter, Kimberly L. Corbin of Luray; one brother, Joe Billy Corbin of Front Royal; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers; Marshall Corbin, William Corbin, Ronnie Corbin and Ed Corbin; and two sisters Bertha Foster and Frances Edwards.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
