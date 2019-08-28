Bobby Lee Biller Jr., 61, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away August 26, 2019 surrounded by his wife and children.
Bobby was born December 6, 1957 in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
He attended Abilene High School in Abilene, Texas.
He was a professional chef and worked in restaurants in cities across the country including Las Vegas, Miami, Charleston, and Wichita Falls.
He was an avid sports enthusiast and lifelong Washington Redskins fan. He was also a musician and music lover, with a particular affinity for Elvis Presley.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 10 years, Pam; parents, Bob and Gloria; brother, Jerry; children, Nathan, Nicholas, and Amanda; and six grandchildren.
A private service will be held with family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Wichita Falls Faith Mission in his name. faithmissionwf.org
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 28, 2019