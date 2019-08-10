Bobby Lee Hively, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Martinsburg Veterans Administration Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 at Maddox Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Rodney Vickers and the Rev. Becky Pucher officiating.
Burial will be at a later date.
Bobby was born February 28, 1941 in Roane County, West Virginia, son of the late Paul and Iva Carpenter Oldt.
He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeannie Sobieck.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during Vietnam.
Bobby was a member and past Commander of the Giles B. Cook Post 53 of the American Legion, member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #829 in Front Royal, and worked for many of years as a correctional officer for Lorton Prison in Lorton, Virginia.
Surviving are his loving and dedicated wife of 36 years, Nancy L. Hively; one son, Michael P. Hively and wife Jennifer of Front Royal; daughter, Lori Lambert of Christiansburg, Virginia; sister, Linda Pugh of Front Royal; grandchildren, Heather Lee, Christy Hively, Tessa Hively, Andrew Lambert, Jacob Lambert, Ivy Lambert, Lucas Lambert, and Noel Lambert; a special son-in-law, Dr. Reed Lambert and his wife Jessica and their daughter Addie; and three great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Tuesday August 13 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Duane Williams, Eric Williams, Caden Williams, Garry Martin, Ethan Martin, and Adam Pugh.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Martin Sr., Jerry and Linda Williams, John and Joyce Marlow, Sonny and Brenda Ramey, and Dr. Reed Lambert.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, P.O. Box 442, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 10, 2019