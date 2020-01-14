Bonnie "Mom, Gram, Moo-Moo" Sorrell Cook, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away into Heavenly Life on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home.
Bonnie was born on September 25, 1946 at Georgetown University Hospital to the late Joseph and Margaret Sorrell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Joey; sister, Barbara and her husband of 55 years, Buddy Cook, in November of 2016. She grew up in the Great Falls and Herndon area of Virginia. She retired from Fairfax Public Schools and the Pampered Party Company in Sterling. Her life's love was her family.
Survivors include her four children, Jim Cook (Cathy Jo), Tammy Taylor (Jeff), Tim Cook (Kathy) and Tina Cook all of Front Royal; ten grandchildren, Bonnie D. "Boodle" Cook (who was raised as her daughter), Courtney (Nate), Angela (Justin), Joe (Taylor), Dustin (Rava), Brittney (Aaron), Tim Jr., Bubba (Katlyn), Samantha (Damien), Connor and Kristina; eleven great grandchildren, Blake, Kylie, Cameron, Harper, Harrison, Riley, Trenton, Kambri, Carson, Harlynn and Wyatt; special in-laws, Allison, Glenn, Anthony, Terri, Bonnie K and June.
"I love you all more!"
At Bonnie's request, there will be no services.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 14, 2020