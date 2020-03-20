Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Graveside service 11:00 AM Lebanon Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Bonnie Elizabeth Clontz Walker, 87, a resident of Star Tannery, VA passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence.



A graveside service for Mrs. Walker will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 at the Lebanon Church Cemetery with James Copeland officiating.



Mrs. Walker was born in North Carolina on March 28, 1932 a daughter of the late Virgil Lee and Pearl Kate Wright Clontz. Bonnie retired from Fairfax County Public Schools where she was employed for 25 years. She loved her flowers and crafts. She was always a caregiver for many children. Bonnie nourished foster children and was a mother to three of her brothers-in-law when they were young. She assisted with raising some of her grandchildren and was famous for making sure no one went hungry. Bonnie was sassy and feisty, dynamite comes in small packages. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Dalahs Walker and siblings Dwight Clontz and Carolyn Ryman.



Survivors include her children, Ralph Douglas "Doug" Walker and wife Donna of Herndon, VA, Boyd William Walker and wife Tammy of Amissville, VA, Richard Daniel Walker and wife Jeanette of Warrenton, VA, and Donna Elizabeth Walker and husband David Huntington of Capon Bridge, WV; twelve grandchildren and twenty three great-grandchildren; her siblings, Harold Clontz and J.V. Clontz along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.



Pallbearers will be Matt Walker, Gene Walker, Stephen Walker, Garrett Walker, Travis Miller, and Kyle Walker.



Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



