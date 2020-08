Bonnie L. Miller, 97 of Baker, WV died on Aug. 8, 2020 at the E.A. Hawse Nursing and Rehab Center in Baker, WV.



A graveside service will be held in the New Dale Church Cemetery in Baker, WV on Aug. 11, 2020 at 2 p.m.



Arrangements are by the Loy-Giffin Funeral Home in Wardensville, WV.

